iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IUSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.76. 30,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

