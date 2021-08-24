iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,028 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.7% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. 133,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,813,786. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.13.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

