iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.63.

