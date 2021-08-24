iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.35. 5,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,894. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.