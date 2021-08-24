iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,354,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,951. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.