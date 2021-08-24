iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.18. 211,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $450.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

