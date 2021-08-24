iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.97. 2,898,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,972. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $450.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.