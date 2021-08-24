iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Cut by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. 28,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,112. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $77.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

