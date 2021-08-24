iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.95. The stock had a trading volume of 395,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,170. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

