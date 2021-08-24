iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

