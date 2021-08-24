iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.