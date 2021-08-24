iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,434 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.