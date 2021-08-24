Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

ITRN stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $603.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.