Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%.
ITRN stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $603.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.33.
ITRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
