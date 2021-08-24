Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by 38.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $176.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.49. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.