Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,911 CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $12,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 194,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

