Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMN traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.01. 823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,848. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

