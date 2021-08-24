Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. 2,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,530. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

