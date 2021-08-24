Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,926 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,804. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,898. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

