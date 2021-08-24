Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,609,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,041,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,600,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.