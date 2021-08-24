James K. Pool III Sells 1,500 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $269,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,631.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James K. Pool III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Middleby alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of The Middleby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.60.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Middleby by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Middleby by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.