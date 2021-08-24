Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

JBI stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $22,506,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,161,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.