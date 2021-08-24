Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
JBI stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $22,506,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,161,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
