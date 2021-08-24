JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report $33.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.17 billion. JD.com reported sales of $25.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $146.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.98 billion to $149.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $179.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $171.69 billion to $184.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. 1,591,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,994,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

