JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.58 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS.

Shares of JD opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com comprises about 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

