JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $102.00 at CLSA

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CLSA from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. CLSA’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.18% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

JD opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after buying an additional 1,263,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

