Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.31) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRGB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

RRGB opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

