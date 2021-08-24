JMP Securities Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $455.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.50.

NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

