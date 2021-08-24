JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,951 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. 10,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

