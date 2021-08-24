JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pearson were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 7,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

