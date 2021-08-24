JNBA Financial Advisors Has $12.96 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,178. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.35.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

