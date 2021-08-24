JNBA Financial Advisors Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 230,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 69,679 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 389,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 768,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 88,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,940. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.