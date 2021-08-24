JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 199 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $943,000.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,080. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.54.

