JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 262 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 19,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 762,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,203,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

