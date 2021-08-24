JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 4,569 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,783 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72.

