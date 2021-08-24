Joint Ventures Trading Up 17.1% This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $68,182.92 and approximately $13,650.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.97 or 0.00794255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00099204 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.