Jonestrading Reiterates Buy Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $612.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.36. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $253,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cellectis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

