JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON JAM traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 692 ($9.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 665.86. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 489.28 ($6.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 68.19, a current ratio of 68.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Alan Collins acquired 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £334.36 ($436.84).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.