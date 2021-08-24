JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Trading 1% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)’s share price traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $60.68. 40,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 161,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,189,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,495 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.