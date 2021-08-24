JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $2.20 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.