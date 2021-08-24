JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $372.00

Shares of JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.86), with a volume of 116887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.76).

The firm has a market capitalization of £587.66 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 360.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a current ratio of 72.47.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

