K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

CPRT stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,375. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

