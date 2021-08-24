K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 299 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $178.29. 455,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,727. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

