K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Impinj by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 11.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 10.3% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Impinj by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. 5,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

