K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.81 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $2,024,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 461,436 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.20. 214,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

