K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 641.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,040 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.83. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

