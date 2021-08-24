Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Down to $13.48

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $13.04. Kaltura shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

