Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $370.00

Shares of Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.63), with a volume of 11558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354 ($4.63).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £786.78 million and a P/E ratio of 34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 320.10.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

