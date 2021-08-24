KE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 142,951 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,019% compared to the typical volume of 12,778 put options.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08. KE has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Get KE alerts:

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of KE by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,546,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 654,881 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in KE by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in KE by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.