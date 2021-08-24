Keep Network (KEEP) Achieves Market Cap of $249.37 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $249.37 million and approximately $49.57 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.00796558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00099621 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 575,016,566 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

