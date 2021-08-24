Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $20.30

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.30, but opened at $21.39. Kelly Services shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 489 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $842.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

