Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 382 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $16,726,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Brink’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,066,000 after acquiring an additional 175,385 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Brink’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 160,548 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Brink’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,497,000 after acquiring an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in The Brink’s by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 283,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $1,946,159 over the last 90 days. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

